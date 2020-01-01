The QuestWorlds Systems Reference Document (SRD) contains guidelines for publishing content under the QuestWorlds Open-Gaming License. The Miskatonic Repository and Jonstown Compendium also provides self-publishing opportunities for individuals and groups. For 7th Sea, you can only publish through the Explorer's Society. If you want to develop for BRP, please check out the BRP - System Reference Document.

Download the QuestWorlds- System Reference Document

Download the QuestWorlds Logos

The QuestWorlds-OGL differs from the other publishing opportunities for community content with Chaosium Inc. Below is an overview of the programs.

Activity QuestWorlds OGL BRP OGL Jonstown Compendium Miskatonic Repository I want to publish my own game using the -OGL system. If you are looking for a publish platform, we recommend DriveThruRPG. Tag it there with the appropriate rule system. X X I want to create a Create a Call of Cthulhu Scenario X I want to create a RuneQuest Glorantha Scenario X I want to set a game in Glorantha X I want to create my own science fiction game X X I want to create my own fantasy game X X I want to create my own historical adventure X X

The QuestWorlds Website - A Great Resource Looking for a great QuestWorlds reference? Check out a website dedicated to QuestWorlds that include an online version of the System Reference Document and will include information help clarify any questions on playing games with the QuestWorlds system. Just head on over to questworlds.chaosium.com.

QUESTWORLDS-OGL SRD FAQ

WHAT IS PROHIBITED CONTENT?

Prohibited Content is material you can’t use with this SRD. It is defined as:

All trademarks, registered trademarks, proper names (characters, deities, place names, etc.), plots, story elements, locations, characters, artwork, or trade dress from any of the following: any releases from the product lines of Call of Cthulhu, Dragon Lords of Melniboné, ElfQuest, Elric!, Hawkmoon, HeroQuest, Hero Wars, King Arthur Pendragon, Magic World, Nephilim, Prince Valiant, Ringworld, RuneQuest, 7th Sea, Stormbringer, Superworld, Thieves’ World, Worlds of Wonder, and any related sublines; the world and mythology of Glorantha; all works related to the Cthulhu Mythos, including those that are otherwise public domain; and all works related to Le Morte d’Arthur.

CAN’T I MAKE A GAME DERIVED FROM THE PUBLIC DOMAIN PARTS OF THE CTHULHU MYTHOS?

You are certainly entitled to create your own game using creatures, stories, characters, or locations derived from the public domain stories of the Cthulhu Mythos – you just can’t use Chaosium’s QuestWorlds system to do that. Chaosium already has a game that does just that (Call of Cthulhu), the QuestWorlds-OGL does not allow you to publish your own variant of Call of Cthulhu.

HOW ABOUT LE MORTE D’ARTHUR – THAT STORY IS SIX HUNDRED YEARS OLD!

You are certainly entitled to create your own game using creatures, stories, characters, or locations derived from the Le Morte d’Arthur – you just can’t use Chaosium’s QuestWorlds system to do that. Chaosium already has a game that does just that (King Arthur Pendragon), the QUESTWORLDS-OGL does not allow you to publish your own variant of King Arthur Pendragon.

CAN I MAKE A GAME USING PUBLIC DOMAIN MATERIAL?

Unless the materials are on the list of prohibited content, you can certainly do that. Make that Jules Verne game you always wanted, or something based off the works of Alexandre Dumas, or an ancient Roman trip to the moon inspired by Lucian of Samosata. Just make sure of two things: 1. this isn’t on the list of prohibited content; and 2. it is really public domain.

CAN I MAKE A GAME USING SOMEONE ELSE’S INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY?

If it isn’t public domain, then you will need a license from the owner of the materials to create a game using their IP. Period. There is no fair use to Star Wars.